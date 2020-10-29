TRACEY DAVIES: Of mining, ethics and murder

On the evening of October 22, environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase, 65, was gunned down in the home she shared with her 11-year-old grandson near Mtubatuba in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Ntshangase was a member of the Mfolozi Community Environmental Justice Organisation (MCEJO), which represents communities affected by the operations of Tendele Coal Mining. Since late 2019, tensions have escalated over the proposed expansion of Tendele’s operations. Ntshangase was a vocal opponent of the expansion.

Tendele’s Somkhele coal mine has always been controversial, not least because of its proximity to the Hluhluwe Imfolozi Game Park. Tendele is facing court proceedings relating to alleged noncompliance with environmental laws. A legal challenge to the department of mineral resources & energy’s decision to grant Tendele a new mining right, covering an extra 220km², is due to be heard in early 2021.

For mining to start in the new area, 21 families must be relocated; 19 are MCEJO members who are refusing to move. Tendele CEO Jan du Preez apparently finds this unfathomable. He has frequently likened the families’ position to blackmail, and said their obstinacy causes "the Zulu king and the office of the KZN premier to go berserk".

Mining-affected communities in SA are expected to accept, and be grateful for, any compensation offered to them to leave their homes — and often their livelihoods and natural heritage — to make way for mining. But when they do not want to move it is not only the mining companies they must stand up to but often also the government officials and traditional leaders who put pressure on them to capitulate.

Many in the mining industry and the mineral resources department appear to believe poor people without formal employment have no right to turn down any offer made to them. The levels of poverty in SA, and the imbalance of power between rural communities and mining companies, mean most people in these communities do accept whatever offer is made.

Since 2019, MCEJO’s lawyers have pleaded with Tendele to take steps to de-escalate the violence in the community. Du Preez has publicly blamed the 19 families for job losses, delayed compensation payments and the cessation of benefits under the mine’s social and labour plan. Tendele’s view is that the violence will stop when the resisting families agree to go. Du Preez has told journalists that if the expansion cannot take place, the people "shouting and screaming on the sidelines will have nothing".

These struggles take place far from the boardrooms where decisions are made about the futures of people like Ntshangase.