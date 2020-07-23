SIPHIWE DLAMINI: Actually, SA owes us

In the process of ensuring the lockdown, there were cases of misconduct. Khosa’s death, for which defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has already apologised, is one of those. Notwithstanding our own processes, we scrupulously adhered to the ruling of the civilian court in the matter.

Deploying our members on the scale of Operation Notlela has been an iterative process and everyone from the chief of the SANDF downwards is committed to improving our processes.

At the same time, we continue to meet our constitutional mandate to uphold SA’s sovereignty through Operation Corona, with numerous troops deployed on our borders.

The SANDF also still plays a major role in the UN Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the biggest UN peacekeeping mission in the world. We respond to humanitarian crises, whether in neighbouring Mozambique or storm-hit KwaZulu-Natal. Our helicopters are regularly tasked for mountain rescue missions as well as to help the National Sea Rescue Institute.

Yet the argument to close down the army ignores all these tasks. And it ignores the ministerial task force, set up last year, which is dealing with sexual abuse and exploitation in the ranks of the SANDF, and finding solutions.

Perhaps the only thing I can agree with in the article is that we are woefully underfunded. This is no secret; our budgets have been slashed while our missions have increased every year. This is why we had to bring in Cuban mechanics to maintain our truck fleet — we no longer had technicians trained to work on vehicles of that age. Yet we still use these vehicles. Does that make the equipment obsolete if we can still use it effectively — or does it show how we can make ends meet, often ingeniously?

So, we deploy all our members to help this country save itself. We use equipment that should have been mothballed decades ago, but we can’t afford to do that because there isn’t anything else to replace it. We save lives and keep the peace.

The UN relies on us to staff and lead its only combat-mandated intervention force, and we played a major role in developing the African Union’s standby force. One of our SA Air Force officers has been awarded the UN’s highest award for gallantry in combat. And we have done this on a reduced budget.

In an organisation of our size and scope there will always be bad apples, which is true of militaries the world over. There will be gender-based violence too, because we are representative of the broader nation, from which we draw our members.

The big difference for us at the SANDF, and indeed the department of defence, is that we don’t shy away from our problems, we confront them head-on and emerge with solutions.

Rather than dismissing Aristotle’s maxim that only defensive wars are just, Taylor should look to Publius Flavius Vegetius Renatus, who famously opined "Si vis pacem, para bellum" (If you want peace, prepare for war).

The fact that no-one wants to invade SA is down to the deterrent the SANDF poses — even though we find ourselves dealing with humanitarian crises simultaneously. SA owes its men and women in uniform a debt of gratitude it has not yet even begun to quantify.