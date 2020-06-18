MICHAEL KATZ: A time for takeovers?
With share prices depressed and interest rates at multiyear lows, Covid-19 may spark a takeover surge
Even as SA remains in the grip of Covid-19, we may well see a surge in the number of mergers and acquisitions in the near future.
One reason is that a number of companies that have performed well in the past are facing problems, either due to a liquidity crunch or because their traditional business models may be seriously challenged in a post-Covid-19 world. As a result, their share prices have fallen sharply.
On the other side of the coin, there are companies with large cash holdings that will want to seize this moment to buy into companies with depressed share prices. They won’t necessarily have an open path: they may face competition from foreign rivals, which have the added advantage of holding foreign currency at a time the rand is particularly weak.
There is another reason why deals may surge: with interest rates now at multiyear lows, this would be the ideal time to try to consolidate industries that are either unstable or volatile.
There will, of course, be peculiar legal implications for deals done during the Covid-19 pandemic.
First, buyers looking at companies with liquidity issues will want to perform comprehensive due diligence exercises, as their shareholders won’t be wanting any nasty surprises later on. This would probably rule out any hostile takeovers, since you’d need to have the co-operation of existing management teams. Equally, takeover offers outside schemes of arrangement are also unlikely.
Of course, this doesn’t mean there won’t be competitive bids for the same target. This implies that not only will there have to be comprehensive nondisclosure agreements and irrevocable undertakings, there will also have to be assurances that all bidders are given equal information.
There will be issues for the competition authorities to grapple with, too — especially when it comes to ensuring "public interest considerations" are met, in giving deals the green light.
This public interest assessment, driven by the policy imperatives of a developmental state, has played a decisive role in mergers in SA over the past two decades.
Recent legislative changes have added further arrows to the competition authorities’ quiver, by asking them to consider the impact of a deal on small and medium businesses, and whether the proposed merger will promote a greater spread of ownership, particularly among historically disadvantaged people and workers.
This is in addition to existing public interest considerations, such as the impact on employment, and the ability of local firms to compete in international markets.
Companies looking to navigate through an economy ravaged by Covid-19 will need to bear all this in mind.
Of course, with the rand weak, a number of companies may now be prime takeover targets for foreign firms looking for a bargain.
For this to happen, the authorities will first consider the impact on competition and the public interest before giving any deal the all-clear.
But any veto is limited to the criteria stipulated in the Competition Act. Officials can’t, for example, reject a deal because they don’t consider it desirable for a foreign firm to take control of an SA company that they think is of strategic importance to the country.
Free-market advocates don’t like this process. But foreign-direct investment screening is widely practised around the world, in the UK, US, Germany, France, Canada, China and Australia.
A question of ‘national security’
Yet there is a curious new addition to the Competition Act that introduces a variable into the equation: it provides for a committee to be established by the president to consider whether a merger involving a foreign buyer may have an adverse effect on the "national security interests" of the country.
Here, the notion of "national security" is afforded a generous scope. It covers, among other factors, defence capabilities, sensitive technology, the security of infrastructure and essential services, the supply of critical goods or services, and SA’s economic and social stability.
The current volatile climate, both in SA and globally, provides just the sort of fertile environment for this review mechanism to be activated at some stage. When it does, it’ll introduce additional procedural and substantive complexity to the takeover of SA firms by foreign buyers.
Certainly, the definition of "national security interests" is broad enough to suggest that when a foreign buyer comes searching for prey, it could provide some intriguing legal battles.
- Katz is chair of ENSafrica. His co-author, Mark Garden, is director in ENSafrica’s competition department