MICHAEL KATZ: A time for takeovers?

Even as SA remains in the grip of Covid-19, we may well see a surge in the number of mergers and acquisitions in the near future.

One reason is that a number of companies that have performed well in the past are facing problems, either due to a liquidity crunch or because their traditional business models may be seriously challenged in a post-Covid-19 world. As a result, their share prices have fallen sharply.

On the other side of the coin, there are companies with large cash holdings that will want to seize this moment to buy into companies with depressed share prices. They won’t necessarily have an open path: they may face competition from foreign rivals, which have the added advantage of holding foreign currency at a time the rand is particularly weak.

There is another reason why deals may surge: with interest rates now at multiyear lows, this would be the ideal time to try to consolidate industries that are either unstable or volatile.

There will, of course, be peculiar legal implications for deals done during the Covid-19 pandemic.

First, buyers looking at companies with liquidity issues will want to perform comprehensive due diligence exercises, as their shareholders won’t be wanting any nasty surprises later on. This would probably rule out any hostile takeovers, since you’d need to have the co-operation of existing management teams. Equally, takeover offers outside schemes of arrangement are also unlikely.

Of course, this doesn’t mean there won’t be competitive bids for the same target. This implies that not only will there have to be comprehensive nondisclosure agreements and irrevocable undertakings, there will also have to be assurances that all bidders are given equal information.

There will be issues for the competition authorities to grapple with, too — especially when it comes to ensuring "public interest considerations" are met, in giving deals the green light.

This public interest assessment, driven by the policy imperatives of a developmental state, has played a decisive role in mergers in SA over the past two decades.