MARC HASENFUSS: Shaking off the boredom with Reinet
It’s difficult not to stifle a yawn when perusing the latest interim results from Reinet Investments. Someone made similar remarks about my tennis, and I can’t really argue against that after being bundled out in the mixed doubles quarterfinals on the weekend — despite having a one set advantage and a 5-3 lead (on my serve) in the second set. Sometimes percentage play just won’t win it for you.
Like my conservative tennis tactics, Reinet was never set up for the whizz-bang but rather as a redoubtable preserver of capital. Of course, a compound growth rate of 8.4% per year since early 2009 (including dividends) might be stretching the safety-first analogy. At the time of writing, Reinet’s shares on the JSE were attracting a discount of close to 40% to the net intrinsic value of about R85bn. (Incidentally, 40% is about the same chance as my mixed doubles partner opting to play with me again next year.) The big issue is that about three-quarters of the portfolio value resides in ...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now