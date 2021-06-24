Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: High-stakes food delivery BL PREMIUM

I know a bit about food delivery. As articulated in a column last year, as a very young and roguish entrepreneur I was part of a short-lived but viable consortium that acquired cheap wine (Autumn Harvest Crackling, if you must know) at a big discount at the university union, and then sold it at a premium to our unfortunate friends ensconced in the nearby army camp.

Easy supply, desperate demand made for a good business model, until the authorities bust the arrangement and "regulated" us out of the market...