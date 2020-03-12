LETTER: Time for fearless leadership

The state of the nation, state of the province (Gauteng) and national budget speeches have come and gone. They have been critical and honest about the precipice SA is on. Once more, all the speeches spelt out that our economy has stagnated, jobs aren’t being created and unemployment is at 29.1%.

What hasn’t sunk in, for most politicians, is that the time for bickering and grandstanding is over. SA needs real, workable solutions, not unsavoury rivalry between our political parties.

First, we need to take a decision about which state-owned entities we want to keep. Are they able to drive and fast-track the developmental agenda?

The debate around the subject is more ideological than realistic. The state can’t afford to bail out entities that are no longer viable.

If we are not able to make quick decisions — even if they are unpopular — we risk dissent among the citizens.

We must roll up our sleeves and get to work. SA needs leaders who are fearless and able to take difficult decisions for the sake of the country.

The impasse between the trade unions and the government over cutting the public sector wage bill can be resolved amicably. What all the stakeholders should do is put SA first.

The government must recognise that the current public sector wage was agreed on in the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council. Any attempt to renegotiate the agreement must take place within that same council. The letter and the spirit of the agreement must be honoured and respected.

The time to demonstrate decisive leadership has come. We can engage with trade unions honestly, transparently and constructively to take SA forward — and we can do this without bashing the union movement.

Mafika Siphiwe Mgcina

ANC regional task team, Sedibeng (writing in his personal capacity)

