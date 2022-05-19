Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Making common cause Judges from across Africa had a rare opportunity last week to hear what litigants and counsel should be able to expect from the bench in cases involving human rights law B L Premium

In what was almost certainly a first for many, judges from across Africa have been hearing what advocates specialising in human rights work expect of them.

The 20 judges from 11 African countries met last week for training in human rights law and practice. The event, during which the judges were addressed by advocates specialising in human rights work, took place under the auspices of the University of Cape Town-based Judicial Institute for Africa. ..