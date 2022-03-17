Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: The ‘disgraceful’ behaviour of a Free State municipality A Free State municipality has received a tongue-lashing from the appeal court for its ‘disgraceful’ behaviour involving a R41m Eskom debt B L Premium

After reading the most recent judgment about a municipality not paying Eskom, I had some sympathy for the power utility, lasting through subsequent load-shedding.

The Supreme Court of Appeal judgment in the case of Eskom vs Letsemeng local municipality shows the utility faced with a defaulting, deceitful municipality, and a judiciary divided over how to respond. Not to mention a provincial administration that failed to notice the need for intervention...