CARMEL RICKARD: The ‘disgraceful’ behaviour of a Free State municipality
A Free State municipality has received a tongue-lashing from the appeal court for its ‘disgraceful’ behaviour involving a R41m Eskom debt
17 March 2022 - 05:00
After reading the most recent judgment about a municipality not paying Eskom, I had some sympathy for the power utility, lasting through subsequent load-shedding.
The Supreme Court of Appeal judgment in the case of Eskom vs Letsemeng local municipality shows the utility faced with a defaulting, deceitful municipality, and a judiciary divided over how to respond. Not to mention a provincial administration that failed to notice the need for intervention...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now