CARMEL RICKARD: SA doctor seeks legal remedy Namibia's high court has taken the country's immigration selection board to task after it denied an SA doctor permanent residence

Like SA, Namibia is plagued by officials who ignore the constitution and administrative fairness when making bureaucratic decisions affecting ordinary people.

The latest example involves SA doctor Karel Laubscher, who applied for permanent residence in Namibia. He and his family have lived in the country since 2013, and though he has a work permit, he wants a more permanent arrangement. After being turned down by the state immigration selection board, Laubscher asked the high court to review the decision...