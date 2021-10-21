CARMEL RICKARD: ‘Hooligan’ advocate nailed for contempt
In a contempt ruling with shades of the Jacob Zuma saga, an advocate has been found to have ‘shamelessly’ failed to show respect for the courts
21 October 2021 - 05:00
A controversial advocate and his police officer client have been sentenced for contempt of court after giving the Labour Court system the runaround for years. If they don’t each pay a R50,000 fine by October 22, the police must arrest them to serve a three-month sentence.
They received a further three-month sentence, suspended on condition that they are not again found in contempt of an order by Labour Court judge Christina Prinsloo, which they had ignored...
