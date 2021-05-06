CARMEL RICKARD: Gandhi’s legacy, revisited
A court battle over a proposed statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Malawi has turned on whether the Indian liberation hero held racist views
06 May 2021 - 05:00
Mahatma Gandhi’s reputation is in decline, at least outside India. And SA is playing a key role in this shift.
It was in SA that Gandhi first began to form the philosophies that would help make his name as a rare enlightened soul...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now