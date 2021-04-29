CARMEL RICKARD: Kenya shows SA the way on judiciary
When Kenya’s Judicial Service Commission hit a snag, it acted promptly and decisively. It’s a far cry from its foot-dragging counterpart in SA
29 April 2021 - 05:00
It’s strange how the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in SA and in Kenya have kept time with each other over the past fortnight. Searching for suitable judicial candidates, both have tried to be accountable and transparent, at least in theory and at least up to the doors of the interview room. Both have also faced criticisms about present or previous interviewing style.
And the parallels have continued yet further...
