CARMEL RICKARD: East Africa trade bloc in the dock
A legal wrangle in East Africa highlights how tricky it is to form a regional trade bloc when individual countries have their own economic stresses
17 December 2020 - 05:00
The challenges of a regional trade agreement are hitting home in Tanzania where a glass-making company finds itself on the wrong end of Kenya’s new excise duties.
It wasn’t supposed to be like this: the East African Community (EAC) is generally seen as one of the fastest-growing regional economic blocs in the world. The original three members, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, have been joined by Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan, and the six now have a common market and the East African Customs Union...
