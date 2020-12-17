Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: East Africa trade bloc in the dock A legal wrangle in East Africa highlights how tricky it is to form a regional trade bloc when individual countries have their own economic stresses BL PREMIUM

The challenges of a regional trade agreement are hitting home in Tanzania where a glass-making company finds itself on the wrong end of Kenya’s new excise duties.

It wasn’t supposed to be like this: the East African Community (EAC) is generally seen as one of the fastest-growing regional economic blocs in the world. The original three members, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, have been joined by Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan, and the six now have a common market and the East African Customs Union...