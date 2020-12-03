Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Malawi leaders told to pay A former president of Malawi and a high court judge are out of pocket after losing a personal costs case for their attempts to meddle in the judiciary BL PREMIUM

Sick and tired of national leaders who are politically or financially corrupt? A new decision from the courts in Malawi provides a moment of relief — triumph even.

Former president Peter Mutharika, voted out of office in June, and high court judge Lloyd Muhara, lured from the bench to serve Mutharika’s government as secretary to cabinet, recently found themselves in an unfamiliar position. If they were to stave off a personal costs order in a sensational case, they had to justify some highly questionable decisions that infringed judicial independence...