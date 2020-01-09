Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Behind Lesotho’s fraught political space Attempts by the prime minister of Lesotho to suspend the police chief hint at deeper intrigue in the country’s fraught political space BL PREMIUM

It may be a new year and a new decade, but in Lesotho it’s the same old, same old. Just one day had been torn from the 2020 calendar when Prime Minister Tom Thabane and police commissioner Holomo Molibeli began an exchange that, while alarming to outsiders, is typical of politics in that country.

On January 2, most people would have been getting over the excesses of the previous day. Not acting government secretary Emmanuel Lesoma, however. He wrote to Molibeli, conveying Thabane’s orders that he immediately "proceed on leave".