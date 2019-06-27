Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: Up in arms in vain

The labour appeal court has overturned a ruling that workers were unfairly dismissed for carrying weapons on the picket line

BL PREMIUM
27 June 2019 - 05:00 Carmel Rickard

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.