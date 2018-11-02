CARMEL RICKARD: Losing the name game in David-and-Goliath battle
In a David-and-Goliath battle a Namibian court ruled against a London-listed giant and ordered that its trademark registration in that country be expunged
02 November 2018 - 12:59
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.