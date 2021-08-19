Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Why did Cyril not shoot the deputies? The rogues gallery of deputy ministers who serve under Ramaphosa are proof that the New Dawn is a mirage BL PREMIUM

If you think President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new cabinet is full of dead wood, you should check out his 36 deputy ministers. You will weep. It is shocking just how much corruption, incompetence, treachery, arrogance and ignorance can be brought together by the ANC in the guise of public service.

Promoting the clueless Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula from the defence portfolio to parliamentary speaker is pretty bad, even for the ANC. And Ramaphosa told the Zondo Commission last week that David Mahlobo is facing possible investigation relating to his role at the State Security Agency during the Jacob Zuma years. Yet Ramaphosa has kept him as a deputy minister (water & sanitation) since 2018, wasting taxpayers’ money on him for the sake of ANC unity...