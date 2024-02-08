ROB ROSE: No time to go softly-softly on Transnet
Organisations such as the Minerals Council need to hold the hands of those in power close to the flame
08 February 2024 - 05:00
Mzila Mthenjane, the softly spoken engineer who began his career within Anglo American, has been CEO of the Minerals Council South Africa for less than a year — but it’s been some year.
He took over from Roger Baxter in the wake of the council’s ill-tempered spat with Transnet, the state-owned logistics “provider” (using that term loosely, of course), in which the industry body called for the axing of Transnet CEO Portia Derby and freight rail head Siza Mzimela...
