ROB ROSE: How SAP bribed Joburg and Eskom officials
Hearing in US court reveals that software group paid bribes to City of Joburg and Eskom officials
18 January 2024 - 05:00
Perhaps what’s so frightening about the court papers lodged in the US district court in Virginia — detailing how software group SAP paid R9m in bribes to officials at the City of Joburg, Eskom and other government departments — is just how easy it was for the German firm to get sucked into the maelstrom of South African corruption.
The allegations in those papers, which SAP admitted as part of a plea deal which will see it pay $220m to the US department of justice, relates partly to the widely ventilated claims of corruption that engulfed the JSE-listed technology company EOH in 2018...
