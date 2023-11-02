ROB ROSE: Craig Roy Warriner, and the abuse of trust
The brash St Stithians old boy is said to have been burnt in the 2008 crisis and resorted to a classic Ponzi scheme to restore his fortune
02 November 2023 - 05:00
In Hernan Diaz’s Pulitzer-winning book Trust, the fictional tycoon Andrew Bevel pats himself on the back for his ability to artfully manipulate investors, markets and speculators.
“My job is about being right. Always. If I’m ever wrong, I must make use of all my means and resources to bend and align reality according to my mistake so that it ceases to be a mistake,” he says. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.