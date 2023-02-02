Whether building a cottage, or selling hot dogs at a stand, you want to make sure you have all the paperwork up to scratch if you’re trying to diversify your income
What to do with forfeited funds when a company goes into liquidation? It’s a question that’s pitted liquidators against the Reserve Bank and Treasury
Unseasonal weather, disease and uprooting are taking their toll — but it’s not gloom and doom all round
The country’s sugar industry has faced a host of challenges for years, not least because an influx of cheap imports has undermined local production. The entire supply chain is under pressure — but ...
Hikes, history, surf, swimming, tidal pools, café culture … the Cape Peninsula has it all when it comes to top-notch experiences. The FM has picked 10 must-dos
Unless you happen to work in corporate finance, you might never have known Bernard Katz. Yet Katz, an unassuming auditor described as a “kind family man” with a fearsome intellect, has written a rollicking memoir about his 30 years at Standard Bank’s merchant banking business that shines a merciless light on what happens in the shadows.
Titled The Dogs of Fox Street, where the merchant bank was based, some of the stories of late-night revelry, strip clubs and initiation rites of raw eggs and tequila wouldn’t be out of place in Jordan Belfort’s The Wolf of Wall Street...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ROB ROSE: Inside the Mad Men era of investment banking
Wild tales of revelry strip the veil from banking’s stiff and stuffy image
Unless you happen to work in corporate finance, you might never have known Bernard Katz. Yet Katz, an unassuming auditor described as a “kind family man” with a fearsome intellect, has written a rollicking memoir about his 30 years at Standard Bank’s merchant banking business that shines a merciless light on what happens in the shadows.
Titled The Dogs of Fox Street, where the merchant bank was based, some of the stories of late-night revelry, strip clubs and initiation rites of raw eggs and tequila wouldn’t be out of place in Jordan Belfort’s The Wolf of Wall Street...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.