ROB ROSE: Inside the Mad Men era of investment banking

Wild tales of revelry strip the veil from banking’s stiff and stuffy image

02 February 2023 - 05:00 Rob Rose

Unless you happen to work in corporate finance, you might never have known Bernard Katz. Yet Katz, an unassuming auditor described as a “kind family man” with a fearsome intellect, has written a rollicking memoir about his 30 years at Standard Bank’s merchant banking business that shines a merciless light on what happens in the shadows.

Titled The Dogs of Fox Street, where the merchant bank was based, some of the stories of late-night revelry, strip clubs and initiation rites of raw eggs and tequila wouldn’t be out of place in Jordan Belfort’s The Wolf of Wall Street...

