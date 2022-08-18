×

Opinion / Editor's Note

ROB ROSE: Making deals with the devil

The JSE has proposed following in the footsteps of the LSE by rolling back shareholder rights. It’s a dangerous step

18 August 2022 - 05:00

Just how much should a stock exchange compromise to keep its listed companies? It seems that almost every day, some or other company is threatening to delist from the JSE.

A few weeks ago, it was PSG. This week, property company Resilient said it was “evaluating its listing on the JSE” as it was “no longer a given” that being listed was having the desired outcome. But it promised that even if it delisted, it would maintain “high standards of governance and reporting”...

