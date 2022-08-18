SA's conservative and cash-flush banks may ensure decent shareholder returns, even if economic growth disappoints
He and his cronies helped make many people — not just the old ones — wary of the future
FM editor Rob Rose bagged the financial markets award, while FM economics editor Claire Bisseker won the economy category for the third year running
There’s a shake-up in SA’s competition landscape, as Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele is being replaced by Doris Tshepe. But it comes amid rumblings that the watchdog body is interfering ...
A traditional game is played at an institutional venue while down the road a new future beckons
Just how much should a stock exchange compromise to keep its listed companies? It seems that almost every day, some or other company is threatening to delist from the JSE.
A few weeks ago, it was PSG. This week, property company Resilient said it was “evaluating its listing on the JSE” as it was “no longer a given” that being listed was having the desired outcome. But it promised that even if it delisted, it would maintain “high standards of governance and reporting”...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ROB ROSE: Making deals with the devil
The JSE has proposed following in the footsteps of the LSE by rolling back shareholder rights. It’s a dangerous step
Just how much should a stock exchange compromise to keep its listed companies? It seems that almost every day, some or other company is threatening to delist from the JSE.
A few weeks ago, it was PSG. This week, property company Resilient said it was “evaluating its listing on the JSE” as it was “no longer a given” that being listed was having the desired outcome. But it promised that even if it delisted, it would maintain “high standards of governance and reporting”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.