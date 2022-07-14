×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Editor's Note

ROB ROSE: Sir Brad goes from Claremont to the Bank of England

SA’s newest knight, Brad Fried, a one-time Investec banker, argues there’s an upside to SA’s exported commercial skills

BL Premium
14 July 2022 - 05:00

You’d expect, when a South African gets a letter from Downing Street informing them that they’re to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth, it would create a bit of fanfare. If not the front cover of You magazine, maybe a fawning insert on Top Billing. 

But not Bradley Fried. Or, make that Sir Bradley Fried — who grew up in Claremont, graduated from the University of Cape Town, and began a career that took him through blue-chip firms in New York and London all the way to the chair of the UK’s central bank, the Bank of England. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.