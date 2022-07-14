Some investors may feel there’s more bite left than R23 a share in those holdings PSG plans to hold on to after its planned unbundling
You’d expect, when a South African gets a letter from Downing Street informing them that they’re to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth, it would create a bit of fanfare. If not the front cover of You magazine, maybe a fawning insert on Top Billing.
But not Bradley Fried. Or, make that Sir Bradley Fried — who grew up in Claremont, graduated from the University of Cape Town, and began a career that took him through blue-chip firms in New York and London all the way to the chair of the UK’s central bank, the Bank of England. ..
ROB ROSE: Sir Brad goes from Claremont to the Bank of England
SA’s newest knight, Brad Fried, a one-time Investec banker, argues there’s an upside to SA’s exported commercial skills
