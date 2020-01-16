ROB ROSE: Martin Levick: Once a dodger …
A new criminal complaint is being laid against the Genesis founder by old family friends who were duped in an alleged $22.5m deal
16 January 2020 - 05:00
If Martin Levick, the silky-smooth alleged conman and one-time CEO of Genesis Capital, thinks he’s off the hook, he is sorely mistaken. Last April, he catapulted onto the front pages when claims emerged that he’d swindled a number of businessmen, including Brait founder Antony Ball, out of R712m by spinning a scarcely credible web of fantasies.
Take Ball’s case: here, Levick extracted R42m on the pretext that Ball would finance the purchase of an original painting by street artist Banksy. But there was no Banksy, only forged documents, sweet-talking, and a trail of smoke where R42m once was.
