EDITORIAL: A triumph for transparency
Eskom must reveal contracts for coal and diesel and for exporting power to other countries
28 March 2024 - 05:00
Eskom has until April 5 to hand over its contracts for the purchase, transportation and distribution of coal and diesel, and its contracts for the export of power to neighbouring countries.
The ruling, by the high court in Pretoria, follows a promotion of access to information application by AfriForum. Though that application was lodged with Eskom in 2022, the power utility mostly refused to provide the relevant information. After exhausting internal appeal mechanisms, the civil rights group turned to the courts...
