EDITORIAL: Why the ANC needs to make an example of Mapisa-Nqakula
The vote of no confidence is a golden opportunity for the party to take a tough stance on corruption before the election
27 March 2024 - 06:30
On Monday, in an illuminating eight hours of court argument, the National Prosecuting Authority’s case against National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was laid bare.
The nation was able to catch a glimpse of the gory details set to lead to the speaker’s arrest on about 12 counts of corruption and money laundering. ..
