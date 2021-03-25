Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Turkey’s RET-type fallout

25 March 2021 - 05:00
Picture: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER
Picture: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

If the radical economic transformation (RET) faction of the ANC ever needed a real-time lesson in what happens when you play politics with monetary policy, this week’s collapse in the Turkish lira is a handy how-not-to guide. Its new central banker, Sahap Kavcioglu, is an ideological match made in heaven for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who believes, against convention, that high interest rates are the cause of inflation, and not the remedy for it.

It is why Erdogan sacked his former bank chief, the well-regarded Naci Agbal, who had hiked rates to 19% to rein in Turkey’s rampant inflation, now at 16%. The Turkish lira, predictably, slumped 14% on Monday, while Turkey’s stock exchange lost a tenth of its value.

The fall in the Turkish lira is clearly the measure of the disdain the global investor community has for the political intervention at the central bank. The rand has been mercifully spared a consequential savaging, but it may not last: Turkey’s central bank shenanigans are hardly likely to endear traders to the emerging-market basket.

You’d think Erdogan would know that a country’s exchange rate is the present value of expectations for its future, which is affected by irresponsible decisions. But, as an honorary member of Turkey’s RET faction, it seems he couldn’t care less.

THE LEX COLUMN: Turkey’s new central bank chief backs Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodoxy

Sahap Kavcioglu will have to find a way of reining in inflation without high interest rates
Opinion
1 day ago

Turkey’s lira tumbles after Erdogan sacks central bank chief

Dismissal of Naci Agbal, announced in the early hours of Saturday, shocks local and foreign investors
World
2 days ago

Central Bank of Erdogan makes Turkey a tougher sell to foreign investors

Investor flight drives lira down 15%, adding to losses that have kept inflation in double digits
World
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NATASHA MARRIAN: The tipping point of ...
Opinion / State of play
2.
LETTER: Eskom race card obscures real issues
Opinion / Letters
3.
FRED KHUMALO: Why King Zwelithini’s legacy matters
Opinion / A Moveable Feast
4.
ROB ROSE: The audacity of Ace Magashule (and ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: SA’s bungles cost it badly on vaccines
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.