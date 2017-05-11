Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Ben Ngubane on the spot

Trevor Manuel confronts Lynne Brown Ben Ngubane

11 May 2017 - 08:40
Ben Ngubane. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Ben Ngubane. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The falcon cannot hear the falconer; things fall apart; the centre cannot hold; mere anarchy is loosed upon the world." These words, written by Irish poet WB Yeats could easily have been describing the parlous state of SA’s state-owned companies in the 21st century — Eskom, in particular.

The utility’s stubborn refusal to take action against its acting CEO Matshela Koko — who has been accused of numerous irregularities, including awarding R1bn worth of tenders to a company in which his stepdaughter was a director — implies a collapse of accountability at the heart of government business.

Last week, former finance minister Trevor Manuel confronted public enterprises minister Lynne Brown and Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane at the World Economic Forum, asking how it was that Koko hadn’t been suspended.

Ngubane’s response to Manuel was woeful. Rather than dealing with the substance of the claim, he instead launched into an impassioned diatribe, implying state-owned firms were being demonised simply because they were black-led.

Remarkably, Ngubane said he hadn’t seen a widely broadcast TV interview last year in which Koko appeared to have been caught lying. It was further depressing evidence that those tasked with exercising oversight of our state companies, just aren’t up to the job.

State lax on graft, says Manuel

Former finance minister calls for state capture inquiry
National
6 days ago

Eskom and Dentons: decoding its ombudsman spin

The power utility tries desperately to put a positive spin on the ombudsman’s findings
News & Fox
12 days ago

Brown declines Eskom's proposal to pay Molefe R30m

Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown said there was no justification for this payout by the parastatal’s board to its former CEO Brian Molefe
National
17 days ago

Eskom urgently investigating contracts of CEO’s step-daughter

Matshela Koko’s step-daughter has a shareholding in Impulse International, which received eight lucrative contracts from the division Koko once ...
Companies
1 month ago

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: A new shock from Eskom

Taking time off from its daily activity of screwing the economy and the people, Eskom asked the press ombudsman to order Financial Mail to withdraw a ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Eskom still ducking and diving on the Dentons report

The utility has flatly refused to give details of the law firm’s recommendations
National
2 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Jacob Zuma’s solitary stand at WEF
Opinion / Editorials
2.
I do not regret writing hoax article on HuffPost ...
Opinion
3.
ROB ROSE: Koko shows his colours
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
EDITORIAL: Jacob Zuma is now on shaky ground
Opinion / Editorials
5.
PETER BRUCE: Precept is do no harm, not ‘say no ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Inside Ramaphosa's plan to wrestle the presidency
Features

Wanted: radical economic information
Business

How the ANC of Zuma has changed from the ANC of Mandela
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.