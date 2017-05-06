A new documentary has shed light on the apparent disparities between the vision the ANC held for SA when it came to power‚ and how that vision has changed over the years.

The documentary‚ produced and directed by Dr Siona O’Connel and titled Promises and Lies — Fault Lines in the ANC‚ screened for the first time on Thursday night at Constitution Hill in Braamfontein.

Former President Kgalema Motlanthe attended the event‚ while former finance minister Pravin Gordhan delivered the opening address.

The documentary is largely formulated on the basis of never-before-seen images captured by British photographer Laurie Sparham of the ANC leaders in exile in Zambia and other countries‚ and includes interviews with former finance minister Trevor Manuel as well as IPID head Robert McBride.

"These photographs and video all come to us at a very timeous moment‚ at a time when there is some sort of paradigm shift around the world and also in our own country‚" Gordhan said.

"The ANC as we have known it‚ the struggle ethos and ethic‚ the kind of values that it propelled hundreds of thousands of activists and people in South Africa around the world to struggle against Apartheid and to build a new and democratic South Africa‚ is an ethic and ethos that is being challenged at the moment‚ and being undermined in many ways as well‚" he continued.