×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

JAMIE CARR: Where normal rules don’t apply

Amazon share price shoots up despite dip into the red

04 August 2022 - 05:00

Most companies that tumble from an annual profit of $8.1bn to announce a second consecutive quarterly loss, this one of $2bn, could expect to be touching the toes and preparing for the market to give it a thrashing worthy of the fruitiest sections of Tom Brown’s Schooldays.

Normal rules don’t apply to Amazon, however, and this dip into the red was written off as a mere rounding error on the march to greatness. The share price shot up more than 10% as investors focused on rising sales and an upbeat forecast for the rest of the year...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.