JAMIE CARR: Randox Health has the right diagnosis

The £777m of public Covid testing contracts it received to process 23-million PCR tests translated into a pre-tax profit of £275m

Randox Health: Testing, 1, 2, 23-million

When Peter FitzGerald set up Randox in 1982 in a converted chicken house off Randox Road in Northern Ireland, not even he would have predicted that 40 years later it would be praised for playing a leading role in combating a pandemic. The testing and diagnostics company had developed lab-based PCR testing capacity for Covid as early as March 2020. By March 2021 it was processing 120,000 tests a day as a vital part of the testing network that saved thousands of lives. ..