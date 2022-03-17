JAMIE CARR: Virgin Atlantic flying high after oil coup

After a period in which good news from the aviation industry was about as easy to find as an English batsman with an average in double figures whose surname doesn’t rhyme with "toot", it is heartening to hear that Virgin is preparing to dust off the boxing gloves and resume the punch-up with its long-standing rival, British Airways (BA). This is a comeback that would impress Lazarus himself: after all, the airline axed half its workforce due to the pandemic and had to file for bankruptcy protection in the US.

The reason the company is sounding particularly chipper is that it is reported to have locked in fuel prices for 2022 at $90 a barrel, a number that would seem pretty steep in normal times but which looks an absolute steal given the volatility of the current situation in Russia...