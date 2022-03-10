JAMIE CARR: En+ Group loses billions to sanctions

En+ Group loses billions to sanctions

While the world’s sympathies are clearly with the people of Ukraine as the mighty Russian war machine approaches, life for the average Russian has also become something of a challenge. The rouble has fallen by 40% and ATMs ran out of cash as people scrambled to get hold of their disappearing savings. Swift, the international payment system, cut off 80% of Russian banks. Flights out of the country were impossible to find and the institutions of state repression cranked up to levels not seen since the days of Stalin...