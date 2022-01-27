JAMIE CARR: Stor-Age packed full of profit

Everybody loves a lock-up. It enables the most respectable of people to direct their inner Arthur Daley, the shady character in the TV series Minder, away from the constant supervision of domestic management. It can be a valuable spot to keep one’s more niche possessions from the scourge of Marie Kondo and the decluttering movement, and can help a relationship by providing a safe space for those essential yet not disclosed items such as extra sets of golf clubs or arcane pieces of fishing kit that might cause a raised eyebrow if spotted in the everyday domestic environment.

Stor-Age does an excellent job of providing clean, secure self-storage facilities both in SA and the UK. The company has achieved a rights issue of R575m to fund the acquisition of four more properties in the UK and give it the firepower to keep taking advantage of further development and acquisition opportunities...