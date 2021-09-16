JAMIE CARR: Bidvest’s stellar show
16 September 2021 - 05:00
Bidvest’s results sound a sombre note with the news that the group lost 122 people to Covid, and it acknowledges the dedication of its employees to perform under what it describes (with considerable understatement) as "difficult circumstances".
Despite all the challenges, the group cannot hide its pride in what it calls a stellar performance. Four divisions recorded their best results yet, and its results overall came in largely ahead of its efforts in 2019...
