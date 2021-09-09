JAMIE CARR: Covid’s not insuperable

Super Group’s analysis of the year to June pulls no punches in contrasting the impact of the pandemic on low-income countries with lagging vaccination programmes against the recovery in wealthier markets with almost fully vaccinated populations.

Super Group’s experience in the EU and Australia suggests a return to pre-Covid trading levels, allowing service sector businesses in particular to bounce back with consumption and investment on the rise. This is in stark contrast to SA, where it points to further infection waves, power cuts, rising unemployment and social unrest scuppering any chance of a meaningful economic recovery...