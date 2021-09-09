JAMIE CARR: Covid’s not insuperable
09 September 2021 - 05:00
Super Group’s analysis of the year to June pulls no punches in contrasting the impact of the pandemic on low-income countries with lagging vaccination programmes against the recovery in wealthier markets with almost fully vaccinated populations.
Super Group’s experience in the EU and Australia suggests a return to pre-Covid trading levels, allowing service sector businesses in particular to bounce back with consumption and investment on the rise. This is in stark contrast to SA, where it points to further infection waves, power cuts, rising unemployment and social unrest scuppering any chance of a meaningful economic recovery...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now