Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Sun International’s earnings bloodbath BL PREMIUM

Sun International: An earnings bloodbath

It will have been a surprise to precisely nobody to discover that Sun International’s results for 2020 were a bloodbath worthy of Quentin Tarantino himself. There’s not a whole lot anybody could do to mitigate the impact of having your operations closed down for three months and being only partially able to operate thereafter. The group has had to manage an ever-changing level of restrictions after the full lockdown, with travel and alcohol bans, capacity constraints and curfews biting into the citizen’s God-given right to get hammered while feeding slot machines into the small hours...