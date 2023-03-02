A horrible interim performance and rising debt have clearly spooked the market — but the faithful say KAP could be a new Bidvest in the making
The audit giant was at the scene of a R12bn fraud at Tongaat Hulett. This week it settled the case for R260m, admitting no liability
Big Food got a tax break to cut grocery prices. Here’s what would have worked better
The FATF decision to greylist was both expected and entirely preventable. Years of government inaction will now count against South Africans, as the cost of capital rises, funding dries up, trade ...
Norman Catherine’s take on the gangster state features in a new exhibition, his first solo show in 10 years
It wasn’t a good week for a provisional taxpayer. My bank account had been gouged by the South African Revenue Service’s demand for a provisional tax payment. In the past I’ve inclined to the view that I’m lucky to have a tax liability. Not so much this year. The surging cost of living seems to have overtaken my earning capacity. And then there’s all the little Eskom-related stuff — the power banks, the dongles, the surge protection plugs, the vrot food.
But off I went to parliament to cover the budget. And amid the screeds of information provided by what is still a top-class National Treasury team, it was difficult not to wonder what the point of this precise balancing of revenue and expenditure was...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ANN CROTTY: Small is beautiful in this economy
It might still be on a micro level, but privatisation is picking up speed — and therein lies hope for our future
It wasn’t a good week for a provisional taxpayer. My bank account had been gouged by the South African Revenue Service’s demand for a provisional tax payment. In the past I’ve inclined to the view that I’m lucky to have a tax liability. Not so much this year. The surging cost of living seems to have overtaken my earning capacity. And then there’s all the little Eskom-related stuff — the power banks, the dongles, the surge protection plugs, the vrot food.
But off I went to parliament to cover the budget. And amid the screeds of information provided by what is still a top-class National Treasury team, it was difficult not to wonder what the point of this precise balancing of revenue and expenditure was...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.