Opinion / Boardroom Tails

ANN CROTTY: Small is beautiful in this economy

It might still be on a micro level, but privatisation is picking up speed — and therein lies hope for our future

BL Premium
02 March 2023 - 05:00

It wasn’t a good week for a provisional taxpayer. My bank account had been gouged by the South African Revenue Service’s demand for a provisional tax payment. In the past I’ve inclined to the view that I’m lucky to have a tax liability. Not so much this year. The surging cost of living seems to have overtaken my earning capacity. And then there’s all the little Eskom-related stuff — the power banks, the dongles, the surge protection plugs, the vrot food.

But off I went to parliament to cover the budget. And amid the screeds of information provided by what is still a top-class National Treasury team, it was difficult not to wonder what the point of this precise balancing of revenue and expenditure was...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.