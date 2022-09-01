Massmart CEO Mitch Slape is but one casualty in the Walmart buyout of its local problem child. The US giant hopes that taking it private will finally fix the retailer
The fine against Ben la Grange puts the spotlight on Steinhoff's culture — and pins wrongdoing directly on Markus Jooste
JSE needs to take a close look at dual-class shares before allowing more such listings
Covid and the remote-working trend have taken a hefty toll on the commercial real state sector: more than 3-million square metres of office space is standing empty in SA, costing landlords as much as ...
AfriCamps is expanding its empire of glamping getaways
It wasn’t just political historian Francis Fukuyama who miscalculated the inevitability of liberal democracy, and the market economy, prevailing. It’s now apparent that powerful players in the US and Germany miscalculated on a horrendous scale.
Which is why, after almost 50 years of hubristic liberal democrats believing they could transform authoritarian countries and shape the global political order to their form, we have ended up in a terrifying cul-de-sac...
ANN CROTTY: Back to the bad old Cold War days
Liberal democrats believed they were on a roll, but now the West faces a long, hard winter
