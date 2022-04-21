ANN CROTTY: China’s lethal response to Covid laid bare
SA’s quick alert over Omicron shows up China’s reckless response in 2019
21 April 2022 - 05:00
It will likely be years before we understand the full impact of Covid on our societies and economies, beyond knowing that it has been hugely destructive as well as divisive at community and family level. It will be years before we know which countries handled it best, and which didn’t do so well.
Two years into the pandemic, it seems the US and Brazil continue to hold the worst performer medal — but China’s previously impressive “take no prisoners” approach is now looking decidedly unimpressive...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now