ANN CROTTY: China's lethal response to Covid laid bare SA's quick alert over Omicron shows up China's reckless response in 2019

It will likely be years before we understand the full impact of Covid on our societies and economies, beyond knowing that it has been hugely destructive as well as divisive at community and family level. It will be years before we know which countries handled it best, and which didn’t do so well.

Two years into the pandemic, it seems the US and Brazil continue to hold the worst performer medal — but China’s previously impressive “take no prisoners” approach is now looking decidedly unimpressive...