ANN CROTTY: China’s option falls flat
Global inequality prevails as communism taints Xi Jinping’s moves to hold the super rich to account
16 December 2021 - 05:00
As you might imagine from its title, The "World Inequality Report 2022" is not what you would call an uplifting festive read. Unless you happen to be one of the 1% who, the report tells us, have captured 38% of all additional wealth accumulated since the mid-1990s. That’s jaw-dropping stuff; it’s difficult to imagine something like that happening outside some dodgy autocratic regime.
The danger with all this "1% owns almost the whole world" stuff is that it leads to indignation fatigue. Ten years ago the Occupy Wall Street movement stirred up the cynics and encouraged some hope that politicians across the globe would heed the concerns of their citizens...
