FRED KHUMALO: Bring back the rain queen
The ruler of the Balobedu has always been a woman, believed to have the power to bring rain, an idea that has appealed to me since childhood
27 May 2021 - 05:00
I am not of Balobedu stock, but I feel offended that a man has decided to usurp power from a woman who rightfully should have been crowned the next rain queen. I am of course referring to the story that has been the talk of the town since the Modjadji Royal Council decided recently to name Prince Lekukela Modjadji as heir to the throne.
Prince Lekukela’s detractors are adamant that the rightful heir is Princess Masalanabo Modjadji. She was widely expected to become the seventh rain queen in two centuries when she turns 18 in two years...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now