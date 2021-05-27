Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: Bring back the rain queen The ruler of the Balobedu has always been a woman, believed to have the power to bring rain, an idea that has appealed to me since childhood BL PREMIUM

I am not of Balobedu stock, but I feel offended that a man has decided to usurp power from a woman who rightfully should have been crowned the next rain queen. I am of course referring to the story that has been the talk of the town since the Modjadji Royal Council decided recently to name Prince Lekukela Modjadji as heir to the throne.

Prince Lekukela’s detractors are adamant that the rightful heir is Princess Masalanabo Modjadji. She was widely expected to become the seventh rain queen in two centuries when she turns 18 in two years...