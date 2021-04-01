Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: Endurance of Soweto’s Wandie’s Place Wandie’s Place is the oldest restaurant in Soweto and offers possibly the best African cuisine in town, along with a classy ambience BL PREMIUM

I went to the south of Joburg again this past weekend, after realising that my columns are biased towards the north. It was so refreshing to visit Wandie’s Place, which I had not been to in 17 years.

Established in 1981, it is the oldest restaurant in Soweto and has hosted such luminaries as heavyweight boxer Evander Holyfield, music producer Quincy Jones, civil rights campaigner Jesse Jackson and businessman Richard Branson. In fact it was at Wandie’s that I first met Branson 22 years ago. It was also here that Branson launched his Virgin Vodka in the late 1990s. I was there for the launch. Am I name-dropping? Absolutely...