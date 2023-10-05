THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: War-torn Russian industrials or SA consumer stocks?
Barloworld’s Russian business is enjoying a better profit path than its SA consumer arm. It says a lot about where you shouldn’t be putting your money right now
05 October 2023 - 05:00
I don’t mean to be alarmist, particularly from my perch in Cape Town where we have actual service delivery, but the water news coming out of Gauteng is very concerning. I’m pretty sure that’s how load-shedding started. It’s just a lot easier to create your own electricity than your own water.
The headlines for South Africa never seem to get better, with signs everywhere in local companies that things are tight. This calls for caution among investors, particularly as any equity allocation needs to meaningfully beat the practically risk-free fixed-income returns available. ..
