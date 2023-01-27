DAVID FURLONGER: Dusting off the past

Small-cap company Transpaco has been around since 1987 — but despite doing wonders with Nampak’s unwanted assets it’s still not on investor radars
A chance encounter with history shows how the South African motor industry has changed … and hasn’t
The retailer seems to be working on cleaning up its act after board ructions and damaging revelations — but have all the skeletons been swept from the shelves?
As the country rises up against record blackouts of up to 12 hours a day, South Africa’s world-first ‘just energy transition’ deal provides a way out of the darkness. But the ANC’s byzantine politics ...
For years, visitors to the Kruger National Park had few options but the bare-bones accommodation in the camps. Kruger Shalati has changed the game
A brand-new Mercedes-Benz, straight off the production line, for under R200,000? Count me in. A small American or Japanese sedan for less than R20,000? I’ll take two. But be quick about it because the local manufacturers are all about to collapse or disinvest.
We’re undertaking a major clearout at home and I’ve just discovered a boxful of newspaper and magazine cuttings dating back to the mid-1980s, when I started writing about the South African motor industry. They make both encouraging and dispiriting reading: the former because the industry has developed so much over the years, and the latter because the same underlying battles are being fought over and over again. Only the battlefields are different...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
DAVID FURLONGER: Dusting off the past
A chance encounter with history shows how the South African motor industry has changed … and hasn’t
A brand-new Mercedes-Benz, straight off the production line, for under R200,000? Count me in. A small American or Japanese sedan for less than R20,000? I’ll take two. But be quick about it because the local manufacturers are all about to collapse or disinvest.
We’re undertaking a major clearout at home and I’ve just discovered a boxful of newspaper and magazine cuttings dating back to the mid-1980s, when I started writing about the South African motor industry. They make both encouraging and dispiriting reading: the former because the industry has developed so much over the years, and the latter because the same underlying battles are being fought over and over again. Only the battlefields are different...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.