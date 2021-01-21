GIULIETTA TALEVI: JSE hits record high as Biden hopes fuel markets

And so, it’s over. Donald Trump has (finally) left the building — relatively quietly, uncharacteristically – and the US has sworn in Joe Biden, its oldest president, who will need to pick up a lot of pieces after the tsunami-like rule of his predecessor.

Trump departed on an orgy of pardons to cronies, including his former strategist Steve Bannon and rapper Lil Wayne, and Biden began his presidency on a similarly frenetic note on Wednesday night, signing a flurry of executive orders undoing the last edicts of the dying Trump administration.

“Even Nixon didn’t pardon his cronies on the way out,” said Noah Bookbinder, executive director of the government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility & Ethics in Washington. “Amazingly, in his final 24 hours in office, Donald Trump found one more way to fail to live up to the ethical standard of Richard Nixon.”

The Washington Post has that story here, and a detailed piece on what Biden is likely to do in his first weeks in office, here.

Wherever Trump was when he watched Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday (because, for the first time in more than a century, a former president refused to attend the inauguration of his successor, he must surely be gnashing his teeth. One thing that will surely infuriate him is the fact that it was Biden’s blue wave that is fuelling the extended stock market frenzy.

It’s a market euphoria that has also washed over our shores, as our JSE all share index closed at a record high of 64,388 points on Wednesday. US markets were similarly exuberant — thanks to the blast-from-the-past Janet Yellen (the former US Federal Reserve chair and now treasury secretary) who spurred the latest bout of buying.

In particular, Yellen urged US lawmakers to “act big” on a coronavirus relief spending package, after her confirmation hearing.

If you’re wondering what the implications are, read this Financial Times article on how Biden’s stimulus plan has shaken up world markets, prompting investors to switch from big tech to infrastructure-focused companies and commodities, as well as unloved small caps.

But all this buzz makes me nervous, since millions of people remain marooned in their homes because of the pandemic, while empty restaurants and bars, and desolate theatres and casinos, remain an eerie reminder of a once jolly time. I’m not alone, and the FT’s Katie Martin summed it up brilliantly in this article.

“Markets have a whiff of simmering frog about them. Investors are growing adept at ignoring the warning signs like the proverbial amphibian in a pot of slowly heated water, not recognising the dangers until too late,” she writes.

But hey, if you can’t take the heat, stay outta the kitchen …

*Talevi is the FM's Money & Investing editor.