PETER BRUCE: A new spotlight on media

It’s hard to imagine a time when the SA media — print, digital, radio and television — was under as much pressure as it is now. Journalists who write stories exposing graft are attacked by armies of digital bots and threatened with physical harm. Print titles are under constant threat and I can’t think of anything in print anymore that is owned by an actual publisher — someone with no money but who loves journalism and goes to work every day to make sure it occurs.

Radio maybe has some, and the new TV channel Newzroom Afrika, its strained title notwithstanding, is a really good effort. And I’ve been enchanted by a new digital publication called New Frame, which brings a nice new daily touch to the media that while left-wing in outlook has a healthy respect for sport and is well edited (or curated, which is apparently what you do when you’re editing an online publication). It is, you can see, a labour of love and care and humility. Give it money if you can spare it. New Frame w...