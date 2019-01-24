How Santa shunned SA’s retailers

But the real shocker was Mr Price’s performance. Its SA retail sales rose only 1.1%, to R6.2bn, in December.

The exception was TFG, which managed to push up turnover 8.3% for the period.

Yet analysts say the low figures do not necessarily mean that the companies performed poorly, as the sector had to put up with a tight economy for the better part of 2018. Rising fuel prices, real wages that did not keep up with inflation and an increase in VAT thinned out the wallets last year.

And there’s more bad news: those looking for a quick turnaround will be disappointed, as the economy is not likely to improve any time soon.