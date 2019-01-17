Economy

News Leader

WATCH: What Black Friday did for SA retailers

17 January 2019 - 10:31
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Retail sales grew at 3.1% year on year in November, with the largest annual growth rates recorded for retailers in household furniture, appliances and equipment. On a month-on-month basis, sales grew 3.3%, defying the expectation for a slight decline.

Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings joined Business Day TV to discuss the data and what it suggests for the retail sales climate in 2019.

